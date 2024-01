BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Qingchuan County, Guangyuan City of southwest China's Sichuan Province at 14:14 p.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 32.27 degrees north latitude and 105.0 degrees east longitude, Xinhua reports.



The quake struck at a depth of about 13 km.