EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:14, 01 June 2020 | GMT +6

    5,404 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 5,404, including

    1,121 in Nur-Sultan city,

    1,552 in Almaty city,

    274 in Shymkent city,

    107 in Akmola region,

    189 in Aktobe region,

    186 in Almaty region,

    314 in Atyrau region,

    54 in East Kazakhstan region,

    196 in Zhambyl region,

    309 in West Kazakhstan region,

    243 in Karaganda region,

    84 in Kostanay region,

    245 in Kyzylorda region,

    136 in Mangistau region,

    149 in Pavlodar region,

    35 in North Kazakhstan region,

    210 in Turkestan region.

    In total, 11,308 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 41 people in the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!