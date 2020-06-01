5,404 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 5,404, including

1,121 in Nur-Sultan city,

1,552 in Almaty city,

274 in Shymkent city,

107 in Akmola region,

189 in Aktobe region,

186 in Almaty region,

314 in Atyrau region,

54 in East Kazakhstan region,

196 in Zhambyl region,

309 in West Kazakhstan region,

243 in Karaganda region,

84 in Kostanay region,

245 in Kyzylorda region,

136 in Mangistau region,

149 in Pavlodar region,

35 in North Kazakhstan region,

210 in Turkestan region.

In total, 11,308 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 41 people in the country.