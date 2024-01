ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake was registered on March 30, 2018 at 04:54:15 near Almaty city, national seismic stations of Kazakhstan reported.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was located in 760 km south-westward from Almaty on Tajikistan territory. It was rated as 12.8 on the energy class. The magnitude is 5.5. The coordinates are 38.74° n.l. 70.05° e.l. Depth 5 km.