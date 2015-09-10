5.6 million sq m of housing constructed in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year 5.6 million square meters of housing has been constructed in Kazakhstan, said Vice Minister of National Economy Kairbek Uskenbayev at today's briefing in Central Communications Service.

According to his words, 7.5 million square meters of housing was built in 2014 while the plan was 6.9. This year's program plan is 7.1 million square meters. Within eight months of the current year 5.6 million sq. meters of housing, which is 79% of the plan, has been already constructed. It should be noted that 455.5 billion tenge of investment was attracted. Kairbek Uskenbayev recalled that the housing is being constructed for all categories of the population. People have an opportunity to get housing through the Housing Construction Savings Bank; "Baiterek" JSC (within the framework of Nurly Zhol program); the National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" and Housing for young families program. It should be noted that the program "Affordable housing" was launched in 2012. The program put into operation 26.6 million sq. meters of housing.