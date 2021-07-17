5,658 more tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 5,658 coronavirus cases more, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

1,547 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 891 in Almaty, 368 in Shymkent, 180 in Akmola region, 205 in Aktobe region, 178 in Almaty region, 342 in Atyrau region, 82 in East Kazakhstan, 81 in Zhambyl region, 289 in West Kazakhstan, 704 in Karaganda region, 123 in Kostanay region, 112 in Kyzylorda region, 180 in Mangistau region, 185 in Pavlodar region, 98 in North Kazakhstan, 93 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s tally to 483,412.