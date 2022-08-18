EN
    18 August 2022

    5.7-magnitude earthquake hits central Indonesia

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Thursday, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said, Xinhua reports.

    The quake struck at 2:46 p.m. Jakarta time (0746 GMT), with the epicenter at 47 km southeast of Bloaang Mongondow Selatan (South Bolaang Mongondow) district and the depth of 155 km under the seabed, the agency said.

    The tremors did not potentially trigger a tsunami.


