5.7 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, 5,750,698 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 4,382,869 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 7,671 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raisingthe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 641,885 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 525,627 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.