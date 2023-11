ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 598 kilometers southwest of Almaty city today, Kazinform learned from the Seismic Stations Network of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The quake occurred at 07:36:45 am at a depth of 25 kilometers.

The epicenter was initially determined to be at 38.79 degrees north latitude and 72.84 degrees east longitude.