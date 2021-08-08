EN
    5,803 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 5,803 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan bringing the country’s recoveries to 520,102, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    2,042 beat the virus in Nur-Sultan, 1,176 in Almaty, 222 in Shymkent, 194 in Akmola region, 46 in Aktobe region, 359 in Almaty region, 243 in Atyrau region, 0 in East Kazakhstan, 140 in West Kazakhstan, 938 in, Karaganda region, 57 in Kostanay region, 92 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 155 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan, 103 in Turkestan region.


