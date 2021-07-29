5,814 more beat coronavirus n Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,814 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 2,158. Karaganda region and Almaty city are second and third with 875 and 853 daily recoveries, respectively.

307 more have defeated the virus in Shymkent city.

Atyrau region has reported 245 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Kostanay region – 202, Mangistau region – 167, Akmola region – 160, East Kazakhstan region – 154, West Kazakhstan region – 145, Pavlodar region – 97, Almaty region – 91, North Kazakhstan region – 87, Aktobe region – 81, Kyzylorda region – 75, Turkestan region - 65, and Zhambyl region – 52.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 462,912.