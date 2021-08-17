5,848 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over last 24hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 5,848 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

320 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 1,285 in Almaty, 453 in Shymkent, 259 in Akmola region, 612 in Aktobe region, 245 in Almaty region, 111 in Atyrau region, 62 in East Kazakhstan, 50 in Zhambyl region, 77 in West Kazakhstan, 926 in Karaganda region, 378 in Kostanay region, 308 in Kyzylorda region, 144 in Mangistau region, 397 in Pavlodar region, 100 in North Kazakhstan, 121 in Turkestan region. As a result, the recoveries from coronavirus the countrywide rose to 577,882.