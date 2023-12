NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 5,886 more Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

490 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 1,015 in Almaty, 696 in Shymkent, 260 in Akmola region, 239 in Aktobe region, 354 in Almaty region, 99 in East Kazakhstan, 141 in West Kazakhstan, 1,272 in Karaganda region, 330 in Kostanay region, 160 in Kyzylorda region, 210 in Mangistau region, 345 in Pavlodar region, 134 in North Kazakhstan, 141 in Turkestan region, bringing the countries recoveries to 597,850.