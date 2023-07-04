EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:48, 04 July 2023 | GMT +6

    5.8M quake jolts Caspian Sea, tremors felt in Aktau

    None
    Photo: www.aa.com.tr
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 5.8 on MPV scale hit off the shores of the Caspian Sea on July 4 at 02:02 am Almaty time, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

    The epicenter of the quake was 2,232 kilometers southwest of Almaty, at a depth of 70 kilometers. Its coordinates are 42.29° north latitude and 49.98° east longitude.

    Tremors measuring 2-3 on MPV scale were felt in Aktau.

    Some regions of Azerbaijan, including Baku, also felt tremors.


    Tags:
    Earthquake Kazakhstan Mangistau region Mangystau region Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!