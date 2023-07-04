5.8M quake jolts Caspian Sea, tremors felt in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 5.8 on MPV scale hit off the shores of the Caspian Sea on July 4 at 02:02 am Almaty time, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

The epicenter of the quake was 2,232 kilometers southwest of Almaty, at a depth of 70 kilometers. Its coordinates are 42.29° north latitude and 49.98° east longitude.

Tremors measuring 2-3 on MPV scale were felt in Aktau.

Some regions of Azerbaijan, including Baku, also felt tremors.