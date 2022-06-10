EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:14, 10 June 2022 | GMT +6

    5.8M quake occurred in southwestern China

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM A 5.8M earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km in southwestern part of China, Kazinform learned from the Chinese Seismological Centre.

    The quake was recorded on Friday at 00:03 Beijing time in Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan province. Repeated shocks of 6.0 magnitude occurred at 01:28 Beijing time. Its epicenter was at a depth of 13km.

    Chinese authorities activated Level 4 emergency response after the earthquake in Sichuan province.

    No injuries or fatalities were reported.



    Tags:
    World News China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!