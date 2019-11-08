EN
    10:57, 08 November 2019 | GMT +6

    5.9-magnitude earthquake hits northwestern Iran

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Tark region in Iran's northwestern East Azarbaijan province at 2:17 a.m. local time Friday (2247 GMT on Thursday night), according to Iran's Seismological Center, Xinhua reports.

    The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 2 km, 47.64 degrees north latitude and 37.76 degrees east longitude.

    There is no immediate report on casualties and property damage caused by the quake, said the official IRNA news agency.

