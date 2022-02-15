5,904 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,904 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,168. Akmola region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 698 and 678, respectively.

Aktobe region has reported 648 COVID-19 recovered cases, Pavlodar region – 566, Karaganda region – 548, North Kazakhstan region – 429, Shymkent city – 419, West Kazakhstan region – 220, Atyrau region – 202, and Kostanay region – 126.

Almaty region has seen 56 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Turkestan region – 44, Kyzylorda region – 37, Mangistau region – 28, East Kazakhstan region – 23, and Zhambyl region – 14.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,230,842.