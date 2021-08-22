5,918 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,918 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 1,638. Karaganda region has added the second highest four-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries – 1,011. Coming in third is Shymkent city with 646 daily recoveries.

Triple-digit daily recovered cases have also been registered in Nur-Sultan city – 645, Almaty region – 355, Akmola region – 256, Mangistau region – 249, Kostanay region – 214, Pavlodar region – 193, Turkestan region – 138, Kyzylorda region – 131, and North Kazakhstan region – 121.

Atyrau region has reported 99 more recoveries, East Kazakhstan region – 96, West Kazakhstan region – 76, and Zhambyl region – 50.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recovered cases stands at 610,719.



