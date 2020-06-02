5,941 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 5,941, including

1,170 in Nur-Sultan city,

1,634 in Almaty city,

372 in Shymkent city,

113 in Akmola region,

192 in Aktobe region,

191 in Almaty region,

481 in Atyrau region,

54 in East Kazakhstan region,

204 in Zhambyl region,

319 in West Kazakhstan region,

280 in Karaganda region,

88 in Kostanay region,

255 in Kyzylorda region,

151 in Mangistau region,

154 in Pavlodar region,

43 in North Kazakhstan region,

240 in Turkestan region.

In total, 11,571 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 41 people in the country.