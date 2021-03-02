5 air passengers test positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five air passengers test positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Interdepartmental Commission fighting the spread of COVID-19, 13 international flights from the UAE, the Republic of Maldives, Turkey, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan on March 1. Of 2,091 passengers onboard of those flights, 1,892 had PCR test certificates, while 199 had no PCR test certificates.

7 international flights with 1,371 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Almaty city – 1,182 passengers with PCR tests and 189 without PCR tests.

4 international flights with 476 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city – 468 passengers with PCR tests and 8 without PCR tests.

1 international flight with 142 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Aktau city – 140 passengers with PCR tests and 2 without PCR tests.

1 international flight with 102 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Uralsk. All passengers had PCR tests.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for the COVID-19 and are awaiting for their results at the special quarantine facilities.

Of 729 air passengers who returned to Kazakhstan earlier and had no PCR test certificates, 4 passengers of the Kyiv-Almaty flight and one passenger of the Sharm El Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight tested positive for COVID-19.