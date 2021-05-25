5 areas of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s five areas are put in the «red zone» on the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing today’s government session, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that Kazakhstan is in the «yellow zone» according to the COVID-19 spread map.

At the session, the health minister said that Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, Akmola, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions are placed in the «red zone». According to him, West Kazakhstan region is between the coronavirus «red» and «yellow zones».

Shymkent city, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone». The remaining five areas are put in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

As of May 25, Kazakhstan has registered 367,572 people with a positive COVID-19 result as well as 54,716 with the negative result.