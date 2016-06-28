EN
    10:05, 28 June 2016 | GMT +6

    5 athletes from Zhambyl region to represent Kazakhstan at Rio Olympics

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev met with athletes who earned licenses for Rio Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

    Boxer Olzhas Sattibayev, judoka Yeldos Smetov, field-and-track athlete Mikhail Krasilov, and taekwondo practitioner Ruslan Zhaparov will represent Zhambyl region and Kazakhstan at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

    Swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina who had set several world records also earned the Olympic berth for the 15th Paralympic Games.

    At the meeting governor Kokrekbayev wished the athletes good health, success and to return with the coveted medals.

