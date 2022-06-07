5 coronavirus patients in serious condition – Healthcare Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 132 Kazakhstanis are still being treated for the coronavirus infection. 32 of them are in hospitals now. Other patients are at home care, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread, 5 patients are in serious condition now.

As Kazinform reported before, 10 fresh coronavirus cases had been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 10 hours.