    10:24, 05 April 2023 | GMT +6

    5 COVID patients in critical condition

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of April 5 some 1,834 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    1,659 of them tested positive for coronavirus, while 175 developed COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms. 175 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, while 1,659 are treated at home.

    Of which 5 COVID patients are in critical condition.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 73 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.


