EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:14, 09 December 2018 | GMT +6

    5 dead, 18 injured in central China expressway pile-up

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Five people were killed and 18 others injured in a series of road accidents in central China's Hunan Province on Saturday evening, local authorities said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

    Traffic police in Hunan said the accidents that involved 22 vehicles happened around 7:10 p.m. on the Erenhot-Guangzhou Highway in the city of Yiyang.

    Among the injured, one was in serious but not life-threatening condition, police said.

    The cause of the accidents is under investigation.

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!