5 die in gas explosion in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - An explosion of natural gas in a residential house in Ivanovo, Russia left at least five people dead on Sunday morning, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

Several people are still missing.



The natural gas explosion caused partial destruction of the two-storey residential house. 15 residents of the house were evacuated.



According to the rescue crew, at least 80 square meters of the house had collapsed following the blast.