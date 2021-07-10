EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 10 July 2021 | GMT +6

    5 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 112 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Countrywide, five COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 76 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

    Kazakhstan’s number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has totaled 57,742 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll stands at 1,026. So far, 52,863 have recovered from the disease throughout the country.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!