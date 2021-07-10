5 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 112 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, five COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 76 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has totaled 57,742 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll stands at 1,026. So far, 52,863 have recovered from the disease throughout the country.