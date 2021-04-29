5 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 112 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

83 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 52,739 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,460 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 791 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,883 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 316,965 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 271,289 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.