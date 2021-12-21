5 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 6 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

11 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were added in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has detected 83,646 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 75,899 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 5,201 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 369 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 983,663 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 953,971 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.