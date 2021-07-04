EN
    12:35, 04 July 2021 | GMT +6

    5 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 70 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    62 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 57,346 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 52,536 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 1,004 people countrywide.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 3,003 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 433,931 since the start of the pandemic. 400,873 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection across the country.


