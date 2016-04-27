EN
    10:57, 27 April 2016 | GMT +6

    5 died in Semey road accident

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM At least five people died in a road accident in Semey yesterday at night. According to the East Kazakhstan Internal Affairs Department, Reno-Sandero car fell over a steep and smashed into a tree.

    As per preliminary information, five people including a driver, died at the spot.

    “The driver lost control of his car and got out from the roadway. The accident occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the intersection of Gagarin-Shugayev streets,” Press Secretary of the Internal Affairs Department says.

    Pre-trial investigation has been launched.

