    20:11, 20 December 2020 | GMT +6

    5, including small child, killed in road accident in Pavlodar region

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Five people were killed in a horrific road accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform has learnt from Polisia.kz.

    The road accident happened on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda highway at 13:05 pm on December 20. Three vehicles – Subaru Outback, Lada Granta, and Toyota Camry – were involved in the accident.

    As a result of the car crash, one driver and four passengers, including a small child, died.

    The police are investigating the road accident.


