EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:44, 01 December 2015 | GMT +6

    5 injured after SUV collides with minibus in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - SUV and a minibus have collided at the intersection of Sain and Dzhandosov streets in Almaty city.

    The traffic incident occurred at around 5 pm. Three ambulances arrived at the scene. According to the press service of the city Health Department, the car accident injured five people. Two people were taken to the emergency hospital, three - to the city hospital. The victims are in the state of moderate severity.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!