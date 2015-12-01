5 injured after SUV collides with minibus in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - SUV and a minibus have collided at the intersection of Sain and Dzhandosov streets in Almaty city.

The traffic incident occurred at around 5 pm. Three ambulances arrived at the scene. According to the press service of the city Health Department, the car accident injured five people. Two people were taken to the emergency hospital, three - to the city hospital. The victims are in the state of moderate severity.