    17:51, 10 November 2016 | GMT +6

    5 injured in coal mine accident in Karaganda region

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Five people have been injured in an accident that occurred in Saranskaya coal mine of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Five people who sustained various injuries in the incident were hospitalized to the Makazhanov hospital in Karaganda city. One of the men sustained skull fracture and underwent a surgery," press-secretary of the regional healthcare department Aizhan Issa said.

    All those injured are in stable condition.

    More details are to follow.

