ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Five people have been injured in a road accident on the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway.

The accident happened around 8:00 a.m. on Friday morning in Karaganda region. According to the reports, an Audi-100 car and a Volkswagen vehicle collided on the road. As a result of the collision, both drivers, two women, a man and a baby were hospitalized.