ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 5 institutional reforms aimed at Kazakhstan's further development will help the country become one of the world's top 30 competitive economies, believes First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek.

"Reforms proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev are called to expand civic initiatives and enhance public control as well as the role of each citizen in making big policy decisions," Mr. Baibek said at the session of the nationwide coalition of democratic forces "Kazakhstan-2050". "100 specific steps and 5 institutional reforms will enable Kazakhstan to nail down its success and continue on the path of becoming one of the world's top 30 competitive economies. All successful countries went through this before. The reforms will pave the way for dramatic changes in the quality of life of ordinary Kazakhstanis. That is why the reforms were highly commended by foreign politicians and experts," he added.