5 investment projects implemented in territory of EXPO town - A. Yessimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 5 investment projects totaling KZT 100 bln are implemented in the territory where the specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 will be held in Asana, Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov told at the Astana Invest-2017 forum today.

"Primarily, this is a good opportunity to create jobs, attraction of direct investments into the city infrastructure. Presently, five investment projects on construction of housing, hotels, shopping center with the total amount of investments more than KZT 100 bln are implemented in the territory of the exhibition. About 8 thousand people are employed on the EXPO construction site," Akhmetzhan Yessimov noted.

According to him, 49 countries confirmed their participation in the exhibition. In total, it is expected that over 100 countries will take part in the event.

"As the Head of State noted, the exhibition will allow to realize our constructive potential and give an impetus for innovative development of the country," he stressed.