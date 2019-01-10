5 investment projects launched in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 5 investment projects were launched last year in Sairam municipality of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports citing local administration.

200 jobs were created in a year.



The first project is construction of a liquefied gas storage facility by LLP GasStandartSystem. The project is estimated at 1bn tenge.



The second project is construction of an agricultural products processing facility by LLP Yuzhanka-5 worth 100mn tenge.



One more project launched last year in Sairam is a garment factory. The cost of the project is 172mn tenge.



Another project is LLP Arteziya which launched a factory for producing plastic water tanks worth 30mn tenge.



And the fifth project is construction of a dairy products processing factory.



In 2019, Sairam municipality plans to increase its industrial output by 12.5% and reach 45.3bn tenge.