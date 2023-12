NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five athletes are to represent Kazakhstan in the World Freestyle Acrobatics Championship qualifier to take place in Canada, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Zhanbota Aldanbergenova, Ayana Zholdas, Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva, Sherzod Khashirbayev and Roman Ivanov are to compete in the qualifying tournament.