    12:03, 17 August 2022 | GMT +6

    5 Kazakh athletes to vie for kickboxing gold at 5th Islamic Solidary Games

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five Kazakhstani kickboxers have propelled into the final of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games underway in Konya, Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the Nur-Sultan city administration.

    Alikhan Ozdoyev, Nursultan Zhumabayev, Berik Iskakov, Maksat Ussip and Ruslan Stepanov will compete for the 2022 Islamic Solidary Games kickboxing gold medals through August 18. All athletes are from the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    It bears to remind that 125 Kazakhstani athletes vie for medals in 16 sports at the tournament.

    The 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games brought together some 4,200 athletes from 56 countries of the world.





    Photo: gov.kz

