5 Kazakh boxers reach finals at Thailand Open 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Five Kazakhstani boxers reached the finals of the Thailand Open 2022, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

In the 63kg semi-final bout Sultan Mussinov beat his teammate Sanatali Toltayev to advance to the final.

The Kazakh boxing team's leader Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69kg) was victorious over the Thai boxer after knocking him out in the second round.

Earlier Kazakhstani boxers Serik Temirzhanov and brothers Nurbek and Aibek Oralbai secured finals berth at the Thailand Open 2022.



