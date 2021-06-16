5 Kazakh karatekas qualified for Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s karate team secured two more places to the main event of the year – the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Safia Berultseva (+61kg) and Daniyar Yuldashyev (+75kg) have earned two more quota places for the Olympic Games.

The first Kazakhstani karateka to be qualified for the Tokyo Olympics was Darkhan Asadilov (67kg), who won the quota place early leaving behind his nearest competitor by over 1,000 points.

Kazakhstan’s Moldir Zhandyrbai (55kg) and Nurkanat Azhikanov (75kg) were qualified for the Games at the recent tournament in Paris.