    10:17, 02 March 2021 | GMT +6

    5 Kazakh rgns remain in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 2, 2021, the five areas of Kazakhstan are in the «yellow zone» on the State’s coronavirus map, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan city, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are placed in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

    The remaining regions are in the «green zone».

    Notably, Nur-Sultan city moved into the «yellow zone» on March 1, 2021.


