5 Kazakhstani airports to sign memo of cooperation with TIACA

Astana city is hosting the regional freight transport and logistics forum Silk Road in the Sky – Kazakhstan Cargo Hub spearheaded by the International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) under support of the Kazakh Transport Ministry and Aviation Authority, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee.

Photo: Civil Aviation Committee

The Silk Road in the Sky – Kazakhstan Cargo Hub forum aims at contributing to the implementation of the concept of development of the transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan until 2030.

The event features talks between separate organizations, following which documents are to be signed between airports of Astana, Karaganda and Aktobe and MNG Airlines, MSC Air Cargo SA, Coyne Airways Limited and Alpha Sky (Kazakhstan) (TBC) as well as memoranda of cooperation between TIACA and local airports of Aktau, Aktobe, Astana, Karaganda, Uralsk, SCAT airline and JARUS.

Addressing the forum were Kazakh transport minister Marat Karabayev, TIACA Chair Steven Polmans, TIACA Director General Glyn Hughes, Kazakhstan Aviation Administration Director General Catalin Radu.

Photo:m civil Aviation Committee

The event was joined by over 300 participants from 30 countries, representing different organizations engaged in the entire freight transport chain.

During the forum, the industry experts discussed the issues facing the freight transport and logistics such as regulations related to the industry, an overview of the current state of the freight transport industry, multimodal logistics, creation of freight aviation hubs, trends, innovations and digitalization of freight air transport, opportunities and challenges of e-commerce, sustainable development of freight transport and sustainable aviation fuel.