5 Kazakhstani judokas invited to Rio-2016 Olympics

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 5 judokas will represent Kazakhstan at the Rio-2016 Olympic Games. Eldos Smetov (60 kg), Zhanssai Smagulov (66 kg), Maksim Rakov (100 kg), Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg (48 kg) and Marian Urdabayeva (63 kg) received an official invitation from the International Judo Federation. Anuar Sariyev will perform in Paralympic Games. Recently he has won a bronze medal at the Grand Prix international tournament in England, Kazinform reports citing Vice President of the National Judo Federation of Kazakhstan Maratbek Myktybayev as saying at a press conference in Almaty today.

The event was organized to award the medalists and prizewinners of the Asian Championships held in Tashkent. The champions were awarded $7,000 each. Silver medalists received $5,000 and bronze medalists were awarded $3,000.

Maratbek Myktybayev thanked the sportsmen for successful performance and wished them success at the forthcoming Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.



