EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:38, 18 March 2021 | GMT +6

    5 Kazakhstanis arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 5 Kazakhstan nationals who arrived from abroad without PCR test results were tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    On March 17, 28 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, South Korea, Egypt, Turkey, the UAE, etc.

    2,985 out of 3,372 air passengers had COVID-19 tests, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports. he rest were taken upon arrival to the quarantine center to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.

    5 out of 211 arrived in Kazakhstan without COVID-19 tests on March 16 were tested positive for coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    Transport Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!