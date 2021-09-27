5 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-like pneumonia in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 32 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

111 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, Kazakhstan has logged 75,305 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 61,702 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,800 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 1,878 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 878,990 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 812,883 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.