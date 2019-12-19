5 killed after landslide in metro construction site in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Five people were killed in a landslide occurred in metro construction site in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learnt from Uzbekistan Emergency Department’s Telegram.

The accident took place on December 18th at about 10 a.m.

According to the press service of the Emergency Department, continued rainfall has caused a collapse of 250 cubic meters of soil in the construction site. Five people have died.

Investigation of the causes and effects of the incident is underway.