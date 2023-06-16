EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:10, 16 June 2023 | GMT +6

    5 killed in 2-vehicle collision in N Kazakhstan

    None
    Photo: press service of the police department of the North Kazakhstan region
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Five people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on a highway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The accident happened on the Kokshetau-Omsk highway near Aimak village in Taiynshin district of North Kazakhstan region this morning.

    A Lexus vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane ramming into a VAZ-2104 vehicle. Both drivers and three passengers of the vehicles died at the scene.

    Two more passengers who sustained various injuries were rushed to a hospital in Kokshetau.

    The police are investigating.


    Tags:
    Road accidents North Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!