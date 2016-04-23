EN
    11:21, 23 April 2016 | GMT +6

    5 killed in Georgia state shooting

    ATLANTA. KAZINFORM - Five people were killed in a double shooting in Columbia County in the US state of Georgia, police said.

    Captain Andy Shedd with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said as cited by WRDW-TV on Friday that four of the victims died at the scene, while the fifth one died at a local hospital.
    Shootings occurred at two separate locations in Appling, a community in Columbia County, on Friday. According to Shedd, the shootings were carried out by one gunman.
    A spokesperson with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said as cited by WRDW-TV that the suspect, Wayne Anthony Hawes, might have gone on a shooting spree after finding out that his wife was divorcing him.
    According to local authorities, the suspect is still on the loose, Sputniknews.com reports.

