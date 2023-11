ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM Five people died in road accident in Ulytau region on Thursday, July 27, Kazinform reports with reference to Polisia.kz.

The accident occurred on the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda highway, at around 03:20pm, as Toyota 30 and a truck collided with each other.

The driver and four passengers of Toyota died from injuries at the scene.

An investigation is underway.